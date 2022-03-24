PRICE-SPEARS, Sharon "Poolu" Crystal, 60, of Henrico, departed this life Monday, March 14, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys Price-Smith. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted husband, Larry Spears Sr.; children, LaShay, Charlee and Larry Spears Jr.; grandchildren, Christopher Jr. and Jaylen Lyons, Dominique Fleming Jr.; father, Eugene Price; siblings, Sonia (Ronald) Johnson, Shelia and Darryl Price; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Memorial service with livestreaming 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, in the chapel. Interment private.