Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharon Crystal "Poolu" Price-Spears
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Mar, 25 2022
9:30a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
Send Flowers
PRICE-SPEARS, Sharon "Poolu" Crystal, 60, of Henrico, departed this life Monday, March 14, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys Price-Smith. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted husband, Larry Spears Sr.; children, LaShay, Charlee and Larry Spears Jr.; grandchildren, Christopher Jr. and Jaylen Lyons, Dominique Fleming Jr.; father, Eugene Price; siblings, Sonia (Ronald) Johnson, Shelia and Darryl Price; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Memorial service with livestreaming 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, in the chapel. Interment private.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Mar
25
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Mar
26
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Mar
26
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
livestreaming
VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.