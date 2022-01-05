SERDINSKI, Sharon Oliver, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 17, 2021. She was born October 26, 1944 and lived in Varina her entire life. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Alvin Oliver and Hazel Potts Oliver Manning; brother, Wayne Oliver; nephew, Dwayne Oliver; and great-nephew, Jace Oliver, all of Dallas, Texas. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Richard Serdinski; brother, Keith Oliver and his wife, Janet, of Henrico; sister-in-law, Faye Whitlock Oliver of Dallas, Texas; many cousins, especially her buddy, Robin Bowles and husband, Danny; nieces and their spouses, Dana Oliver of Dallas, Dee and Ross Pendergast of Pearland, Texas, Andrea and Brian Saunders of Glen Allen, Caitlin Oliver of Baltimore; and nephew, Corey Oliver of Richmond; and "the kids," Gracie, Garrett, Trevor, Dylan, Miranda, Ty, Ella Grace and Jackson. The family will receive friends at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S Laburnum Avenue on Friday, January 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside service will be held at Four Mile Creek Baptist Church cemetery, 2950 New Market Road, on Saturday, January 8 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Howard Germany, pastor of Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church, officiating. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2022.