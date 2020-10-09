SYKES, Mrs. Sharon, age 55, of Richmond, formerly of Massachusetts, departed this life September 30, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Alonzo Sykes; two sons, Brandon Salters and McKenzie L. Sykes; two grandchildren; two sisters, Angela and Awanda Salters; one brother, Charles Williams; two aunts, three uncles, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 12 noon. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 11:45 a.m.