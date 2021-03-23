Menu
Shauna Dionne Greer
1987 - 2021
BORN
1987
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
GREER, Shauna Dionne, 33, of Richmond, departed this life March 18, 2021. Shauna was born July 16, 1987 in Pine Buff, Arkansas to Carolyn Coleman and Benjamin Wyatt. Shana was a graduate of George Wythe High School and continued her education at Medical Educators, where she received a certificate in Phlebotomy. Shauna leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Carolyn Coleman; stepfather, Anthony Coleman; sisters, Adriene and Cleshaundra; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. Interment private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My was saddened by the news of Shauna's homegoing. I saw her years ago at Target. Carolyn & family are in my thoughts & prayers. She is at peace now. She is a lovely Angel.
Doris Allgood
March 27, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
March 23, 2021
