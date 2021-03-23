GREER, Shauna Dionne, 33, of Richmond, departed this life March 18, 2021. Shauna was born July 16, 1987 in Pine Buff, Arkansas to Carolyn Coleman and Benjamin Wyatt. Shana was a graduate of George Wythe High School and continued her education at Medical Educators, where she received a certificate in Phlebotomy. Shauna leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Carolyn Coleman; stepfather, Anthony Coleman; sisters, Adriene and Cleshaundra; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. Interment private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2021.