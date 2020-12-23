COOKE, Shavon Denise, was born July 12, 1979. She departed this life on Thursday, December 17, 2020, after a brave battle with breast cancer. Shavon was the daughter of Charles Cooke Jr. of Urbanna and Brenda Cooke of North Chesterfield. She was the grandchild of Mrs. Gertrude Barbara Cooke and the late Charles Cooke Sr. of Urbanna and the late Richard and Hilda Scott of Wake. The visitation will be 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, followed by a private memorial service for the family only at 2 p.m., at J.K. Redmond Funeral Home, 3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway, Shacklefords, Va., (804) 785-3342. Condolences and flowers can be sent to the funeral home. The livestream of the service will be available on J.K. Redmond Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2020.
3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway, Shacklefords, VA
Dec
26
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
PRIVATE FOR FAMILY ONLY -- J.K. Redmond Funeral Home -- The livestream of the service will be available at J.K. Redmond Funeral Home's facebook page.
3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway, Shacklefords, VA
J.K. Redmond Funeral Home
Rocio Frias
December 26, 2020
Absolutely beautiful person in every way! RIP
Bryan Oakley
Classmate
December 26, 2020
I will forever cherish ever moment we spent together. You were vibrant, outgoing, loving and kind to so many people. I will always love you❤ To the Cooke family May God give you strength and peace! Love Chantell
Chantell Chopfield
Grand Parent
December 25, 2020
She was full of life and I always will love my friend
Daniel B. Soriano
Friend
December 25, 2020
I met Shavon once, this young lady had such a Beautiful Spirit and a beautiful smile! In speaking with her, she had wisdom beyond her years! To the family and love ones, I send my heartfelt condolences. GOD BLESS YOU ALL!
Zenobia Turner
December 24, 2020
My darling Shavon I will never forget our times together. You made me so happy and you´re so strikingly beautiful. May our Lord bless your soul and bring all your family and loved ones peace during this time.
Lyndsey Davis
December 24, 2020
My dearest best friend Shavon thank you for the wonderful memories and always being there for me when I needed someone. 18 years of friendship that I will always cherish in my heart forever. Me and my family in Florida will miss you! Love you always Rosie Frias
Rosie Frias
Friend
December 23, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss. You know that God and Jesus are in the best position to comfort us when we lose a loved one in death.
December 23, 2020
May you fly high beautiful angel..Sending my deepest condolences to all of your family and friends..Great heart and beautiful smile.
Tonya
December 23, 2020
May you rest well and much blessings to your family
Myles Easley Sr
December 22, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences to the Cooke family. I worked with Shavon at Suntrust Bank and she was a beautiful person inside and out!