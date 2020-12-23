COOKE, Shavon Denise, was born July 12, 1979. She departed this life on Thursday, December 17, 2020, after a brave battle with breast cancer. Shavon was the daughter of Charles Cooke Jr. of Urbanna and Brenda Cooke of North Chesterfield. She was the grandchild of Mrs. Gertrude Barbara Cooke and the late Charles Cooke Sr. of Urbanna and the late Richard and Hilda Scott of Wake. The visitation will be 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, followed by a private memorial service for the family only at 2 p.m., at J.K. Redmond Funeral Home, 3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway, Shacklefords, Va., (804) 785-3342. Condolences and flowers can be sent to the funeral home. The livestream of the service will be available on J.K. Redmond Funeral Home's Facebook page.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2020.