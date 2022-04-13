FLOURNOY, Sheeran "Sherry" Stovall, of Richmond, Virginia died peacefully in her sleep on April 7, 2022. Born August 24, 1944 in Lynchburg, Virginia, she was the daughter of David Hugh and Barbara Bourke Stovall. She was predeceased by her brother, David Hugh Stovall Jr. (Debbie); and her brother-in-law, Peter Dalleo (Bruce Flournoy Dalleo). Sherry is survived by her husband, John O. Flournoy; her daughter, Whitney Floyd Pearsall; her son, Bourke Floyd; her stepsons, John B. Flournoy and Jamie Flournoy (Kim); and her inherited son, RaMel Clark. She also leaves behind her precious grandchildren, Ryder Pearsall, Ella Pearsall, Carsynn Floyd and Dylan Clark; her great-grandson, Louie Pearsall; her sister, Judy Stovall Boland (Bill); and her sister cousin, Michie Stovall O'Day; many nieces and nephews and their children and a multitude of friends, old and new. She loved them all.
Sherry was a born teacher. After graduating from William & Mary, she began her 54-year teaching career. She taught in Roanoke, Virginia; inner city Wilmington, North Carolina; rural Bedford County, Virginia and Western Henrico County, where she was instrumental in starting the International Baccalaureate Program at Moody Middle School, the first middle years I.B. program in the United States. Sherry could teach any subject and always found creative ways to make learning fun. She had a profound impact on countless middle school students and teachers.
Sherry was a peerless storyteller and a formidable Scrabble opponent. She excelled at word games as evidenced by her winning performance on Wheel of Fortune in 1987. Faith was a defining attribute. She was a life-long Presbyterian, serving as deacon, elder, church and presbytery committee member, Sunday school teacher and confirmation teacher. She often said she had to "pray about that." She enjoyed cooking and printed a collection of recipes in her "Feeder's Digest." Her Baba's Breakfast Surprises and Cowboy Cookies were known far and wide.
A Service of Thanksgiving for Sherry's life will be held April 19 at 2 p.m. at Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church, followed by a reception in the fellowship hall where Sherry served up her hospitality time and time again. The livestream service may be accessed here: https://tinyurl.com/TPCLivestream
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sherry's memory to Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church, 7000 Park Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2022.