ADAMS, Sheila Irene, 75, of Doswell, Virginia, passed away on June 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Elizabeth Adams; father, Henry Robert Adams; brother, Robert Edward Adams; brother-in-law, Tommy Boschen; and sister-in-law, Lynn Adams. She is survived by her sisters, Sherry Elizabeth Mauler (Ed) and Gail Marie Boschen; brothers, Richard Allen Adams and Timothy Lee Adams; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Sheila was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Ashland. She had a love for Elvis Presley and had a collection of his music, dolls and memorabilia. She also loved talking about Elvis with her good friend Veda, of Roanoke. Not only did Sheila have an Elvis collection, but she was also known for her collection of Cabbage Patch dolls. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 5, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's – Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, where a service will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Arc of Hanover.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 2, 2021.