EMANUEL, Sheila Elkins Silverstein, passed away on November 23, 2020, at the age of 81. She was the daughter of Robert and Iris Elkins. Sheila was born and raised in New York and relocated to Richmond in 1969, where she lived until she moved to Norfolk 30 years ago. Sheila is the adored mother and grandmother of Michael (Suzi) Silverstein, Sheryl (Harry) Traub and Evan (Bobbi) Silverstein; and her beloved grandchildren, Brittany and Stephanie Wengel, Morgan and Brooke Silverstein and Aaron and Elana Silverstein. She is also survived by her sister, Eileen (Stan) Torow. Her beloved husband Dick Emanuel predeceased her in December 2019.



Sheila's exuberant personality enabled her to make a difference in Employee Assistance for many years in Richmond supporting hospitals and banks, and she also worked at Grace House. Sheila was a shining light in the lives of her family and friends. Her vibrant personality and zest for life were matched by her warm, embracing heart. She enjoyed socializing with friends and martini's dry and shaken and mostly, the time spent and daily/weekly calls with her children and grandchildren.



Donations can be made in Sheila's memory to: Beth Shalom Home of Eastern Virginia, 6401 Auburn Dr., Virginia Beach 23464 or JFS 5000 Corporate Woods Dr., #400, Virginia Beach, Va. 23462.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.