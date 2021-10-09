KRAVITZ, Sheila Helen, 87, of Henrico, passed away October 5, 2021, at home lovingly surrounded by her family. She was born September 6, 1934, in Dublin, Ireland, to Leo and Nora Hargadon and married Edwin Kravitz of New York in 1960. She became a Registered Nurse and midwife after studying in London, England and Dublin, Ireland. She retired from Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital with 38 years of service. She most enjoyed her family and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved being outdoors, shopping, planting flowers, sewing, taking pictures and spending time with her family. Her infectious laugh, giving heart and beautiful smile will always be remembered. She is survived by her husband, Edwin; her son, Kevin; her daughters, Maeve, Deirdre Langhorne (Tom), Kathleen Roddy and Kelly Bolvari (Steve); her grandchildren, Brooke Ratliff, Ellen Roddy, Jack Bolvari, Danny Bolvari and Katy-Scarlett Bolvari; and two great-grandchildren, Cate Griswold and Charlotte Griswold. Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Sunday, October 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 Broad Street, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060. Funeral services and reception will be held at 10:30 a.m. on October 11, 2021 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060. Following reception, burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 1400 S. Randolph Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. To honor our Irish Mom and everyone's Irish Nurse, please wear a wee bit of green.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2021.
October 11, 2021
I have fond memories of Sheila, a wonderful nurse! My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Lucy Casey
October 10, 2021
She was a special woman and still is!!!!! What a angel!!!!
Mary E Jones
October 9, 2021
Dear Ed, Kevin, and Family, I am so sorry for your loss! I will hold your Family in the light!