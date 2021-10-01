ROWELL, Shelba Jean, 79, joined her sisters and husband on September 27, 2021. She is survived by her children, Edith Tidwell (Phillip), Vickey Covert (Drew) and John Slough Jr.; granddaughter, Crystal Collins; and great-grandchildren, Ciara Collins and Liyah Tucker. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where a funeral ceremony will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2021.