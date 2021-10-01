Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shelba Jean Rowell
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
ROWELL, Shelba Jean, 79, joined her sisters and husband on September 27, 2021. She is survived by her children, Edith Tidwell (Phillip), Vickey Covert (Drew) and John Slough Jr.; granddaughter, Crystal Collins; and great-grandchildren, Ciara Collins and Liyah Tucker. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where a funeral ceremony will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Oct
2
Funeral
3:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barbara Lee
Other
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results