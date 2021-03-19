Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shelby Deane Eggleston
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Highland Springs High School
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
EGGLESTON, Shelby Deane, went home to be with God March 17, 2021. Shelby was born to Herbert Eggleston and Cathy Pope (Eggleston) on July 24, 1972. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. In addition to her mom and dad, Shelby leaves behind her loving stepdad, Patrick Pope; stepmother, April Eggleston; siblings, Herbert Eggleston Jr. (Missy); Kara Rickabaugh (Jake), Matthew Pope (Samantha), Christina Shipp, Floyd Eggleston (Brenda); grandma, Jackie Trivette (Roy); nieces, Kaitlyn, Emily, Leila, Penny, Lila; nephews, Jeremy, Peewee, David, Ethan, Aaron, Eli; "Unca Bluce," Bruce Cornell (Carol); and many other aunts and uncles, cousins, family and friends. Shelby graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1992, attended Zuni Training Center, worked at Ukrop's for over 13 years and attended Hanover Adult Center. Shelby was a member of Varina Church of the Nazarene and loved to worship God through song and praise - her favorite song was "I'll Fly Away," and that she did on this day. Shelby had great compassion and love for those in need and lived to just make people smile. She loved being surrounded by children and hanging out with everyone, singing, dancing and volunteering to serve others in the community. The family would like to thank all our friends and family, Pastor Joyce Grambo of Varina Church of the Nazarene, and staff of Hospice of Virginia for their love and compassion that carried us through these last days of Shelby's wonderful life. As Shelby flew home into the arms of Jesus - I know His words to her were, "Well done, good and faithful servant!" The family will receive friends Saturday, March 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Down Syndrome Society (ndss.org). Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry for your loss. You all will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Jimmie and Judy Neece
March 20, 2021
I send my warmest prayers and support to your family. I understand this is a challenging and difficult time for your family as a loved one has flown away to the loving arms of the Lord. You all will be in my thoughts and prayers today as the family receives family and friends to acknowledge the transition of Shelby´s beautiful soul. Though I have not seen the family in many years, the love I have for this family has never wavered. With my love and condolences, Lisa
Lisa Oliphant
March 20, 2021
You were blessed with a beautiful young lady, prayers for all.
John & Cindy Brown
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results