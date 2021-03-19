EGGLESTON, Shelby Deane, went home to be with God March 17, 2021. Shelby was born to Herbert Eggleston and Cathy Pope (Eggleston) on July 24, 1972. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. In addition to her mom and dad, Shelby leaves behind her loving stepdad, Patrick Pope; stepmother, April Eggleston; siblings, Herbert Eggleston Jr. (Missy); Kara Rickabaugh (Jake), Matthew Pope (Samantha), Christina Shipp, Floyd Eggleston (Brenda); grandma, Jackie Trivette (Roy); nieces, Kaitlyn, Emily, Leila, Penny, Lila; nephews, Jeremy, Peewee, David, Ethan, Aaron, Eli; "Unca Bluce," Bruce Cornell (Carol); and many other aunts and uncles, cousins, family and friends. Shelby graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1992, attended Zuni Training Center, worked at Ukrop's for over 13 years and attended Hanover Adult Center. Shelby was a member of Varina Church of the Nazarene and loved to worship God through song and praise - her favorite song was "I'll Fly Away," and that she did on this day. Shelby had great compassion and love for those in need and lived to just make people smile. She loved being surrounded by children and hanging out with everyone, singing, dancing and volunteering to serve others in the community. The family would like to thank all our friends and family, Pastor Joyce Grambo of Varina Church of the Nazarene, and staff of Hospice of Virginia for their love and compassion that carried us through these last days of Shelby's wonderful life. As Shelby flew home into the arms of Jesus - I know His words to her were, "Well done, good and faithful servant!" The family will receive friends Saturday, March 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Down Syndrome Society (ndss.org
