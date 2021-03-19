I send my warmest prayers and support to your family. I understand this is a challenging and difficult time for your family as a loved one has flown away to the loving arms of the Lord. You all will be in my thoughts and prayers today as the family receives family and friends to acknowledge the transition of Shelby´s beautiful soul. Though I have not seen the family in many years, the love I have for this family has never wavered. With my love and condolences, Lisa

Lisa Oliphant March 20, 2021