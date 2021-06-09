LEWIS, Shellie Lloyd, Jr., 58, affectionately known as "Man," went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was the second of three children born to the late Shellie L. Lewis Sr. and Edith Watkins Lewis. Shellie was predeceased by one sister, Cathy L. Harris (Earnest); and an especially dear grandmother, Edna Watkins. Surviving are his faithful wife, Constance H. Lewis; devoted sons, Austin Lewis (Tenesha) and Aaron Lewis; adoring grandson, Jarell Lewis; devoted brother, Mark Lewis (Felicia); nieces, Kelsey Harris and Camryn Lewis; nephews, S. Jordan Harris (Sheena) and Christian Lewis; uncle, W. Scott Lewis (Margaretta); aunts, Barbara Corum and Jane Lewis; bonus daughter, Keyonda Tawiah-Ludwiq; bonus son, Sgt. First Class, Keith Cooper (Jessica); bonus grandchildren Zion, Zoey, Amare, Ava Marie and Ashton; six brothers-in-law, 11 sisters-in-law, as well as a host of dear cousins, friends and relatives, including a special sister-in-law, Jean Winston; a special cousin, Toya Cary; and a special friend, Al Johnson. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, 518 N. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va., where a walk-through viewing will be Friday, June 11, 3 to 7 p.m. and where a funeral service will be Saturday, June 12 at 12 noon. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. www.hwdabney.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.