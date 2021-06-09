Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shellie Lloyd Lewis Jr.
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Patrick Henry High School
FUNERAL HOME
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
518 North Washington Highway
Ashland, VA
LEWIS, Shellie Lloyd, Jr., 58, affectionately known as "Man," went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was the second of three children born to the late Shellie L. Lewis Sr. and Edith Watkins Lewis. Shellie was predeceased by one sister, Cathy L. Harris (Earnest); and an especially dear grandmother, Edna Watkins. Surviving are his faithful wife, Constance H. Lewis; devoted sons, Austin Lewis (Tenesha) and Aaron Lewis; adoring grandson, Jarell Lewis; devoted brother, Mark Lewis (Felicia); nieces, Kelsey Harris and Camryn Lewis; nephews, S. Jordan Harris (Sheena) and Christian Lewis; uncle, W. Scott Lewis (Margaretta); aunts, Barbara Corum and Jane Lewis; bonus daughter, Keyonda Tawiah-Ludwiq; bonus son, Sgt. First Class, Keith Cooper (Jessica); bonus grandchildren Zion, Zoey, Amare, Ava Marie and Ashton; six brothers-in-law, 11 sisters-in-law, as well as a host of dear cousins, friends and relatives, including a special sister-in-law, Jean Winston; a special cousin, Toya Cary; and a special friend, Al Johnson. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, 518 N. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va., where a walk-through viewing will be Friday, June 11, 3 to 7 p.m. and where a funeral service will be Saturday, June 12 at 12 noon. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. www.hwdabney.com

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
518 North Washington Highway P. O. Box 528, Ashland, VA
Jun
12
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
518 North Washington Highway P. O. Box 528, Ashland, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
26 Entries
I will keep your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Joy Evans
Friend
January 7, 2022
We are sad to know of the passing of our cousin. Our hearts and prayers are with his family and we offer our deepest sympathy.
Henry Carter Family
Family
June 16, 2021
Praying God's love, comfort and healing to Austin, Aaron and the entire Lewis family.
Marcus Logan, Sr.
Friend
June 12, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Lewis family. My prayers are with you all.

Detral Bolden
Detral Bolden
Classmate
June 10, 2021
Lewis Family -- We share our deepest condolences for your tremendous loss of Mr. Shellie. Praying for your healing and comfort.

Britney & Jerald Prince
Friend
June 10, 2021
Sending prayers to your family. I will miss you Mr Shellie and I will make sure I continue to have my brothers back. May you rest in power & no longer be in pain. Forever & always Love you
Jasmine Jones
Family
June 9, 2021
To the Lewis family, we give our condolences for the lost of Shellie. I was a classmate and friend of Shellie Lewis. Shellie was always a friendly, kind person and everyone who knew him loved him. He always carried a smile on his face. Hold on to your memories of Shellie, he may be absent from the body but he will never be absent from mind, soul and heart. May Shellie rest in peace.
Cathy & Carl Holman
Friend
June 9, 2021
Shellie was a nice man. He had a great smile. He was super friendly with an outgoing personality. To his wife, kids, grandkids and family may you always know he was loved by you all and God. Weeping goes on for a little while but God will give you back your joy.
Susie Jackson
Friend
June 9, 2021
My nephews will surely miss their funny, loving father - my heart is with you and I wish you peace and comfort through this time.
Nikki & Robbie Grimes
Family
June 9, 2021
Sending my heartfelt condolences to family and friends.
Karen Smith Tinsley
June 9, 2021
To the Lewis family, I was the next door neighbor of Shellie. My wife Judy and I met Shellie when he first moved in and soon found out how great a man he really was. He stood tall, walked proud, and appreciated life, especially his wife, family, and the Lord. We talked every chance we could and I soon found out he was a "larger than life" kind of man. No negativity with him, just a jolly smile, kind words, and an infectious laugh. My wife Judy and I will miss Shellie. His presence is still felt every day. I am truly blessed by my Saviour to have gotten to know Shellie and I thank God for allowing me to meet him. May God be with you all. He got a great man.
Eddie & Judy Shrader
June 9, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home
June 9, 2021
I pray that your wonderful memories of happy times will soothe and comfort you at this difficult time.
Martha King-Anderson
June 8, 2021
Believing God that His peace consumes you and His steadfast love carries you through this season. Love you ♥
Frankie & Janet Harris
June 8, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to family and friends! My thoughts and prayers are with you!
Deborah Stanley - Hauser
Classmate
June 8, 2021
May our Lord bless and comfort you and your family during this time of grief. I first met Shellie in Elementary School at Elmont, and continued through High School at Patrick Henry. He was always such a friendly kind person. Please accept my sincere condolences.
Dianna Willis Gilliam
June 8, 2021
Shellie and I became friends in 4th grade at Elmont Elementary School. My old freind had JOY from Day 1 and he loved the Lord. We have not lost him. We know exactly where to find him. I look forward tonseeing him again. God Bless the Lewis family. Reid Hopkins PHHS 1982.
Reid Hopkins
Classmate
June 7, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your loved one. God be with you today, tomorrow and in the days to come.
Robert and Dorothy Brooks
Friend
June 7, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Lisa And Edward Watkins And Family
Family
June 7, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful man of God. We will love you and miss you always.
Bernita Harris
Family
June 7, 2021
My most sincere condolences and prayers for the family. God’s many blessings.
Roslyn de Cordova
June 7, 2021
We pray that in your sorrow you will find joy in your precious memories. Beautiful memories that you will always treasure in your heart forever.
Gail and Earl Bolden
Gail Bolden
June 7, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Beck and Rosie Coleman Tisdale and Hall
Family
June 7, 2021
Offering condolences and prayers for the family. May God bless you all.
Eddie Winston Jr and family
June 7, 2021
My prayers goes up to the family during this difficult time. Weeping may endure for a night , but joy comes in the morning. Love you all
Donnetta Whitfield
Friend
June 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Zelda Thomas
Classmate
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 26 of 26 results