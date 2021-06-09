To the Lewis family, I was the next door neighbor of Shellie. My wife Judy and I met Shellie when he first moved in and soon found out how great a man he really was. He stood tall, walked proud, and appreciated life, especially his wife, family, and the Lord. We talked every chance we could and I soon found out he was a "larger than life" kind of man. No negativity with him, just a jolly smile, kind words, and an infectious laugh. My wife Judy and I will miss Shellie. His presence is still felt every day. I am truly blessed by my Saviour to have gotten to know Shellie and I thank God for allowing me to meet him. May God be with you all. He got a great man.

Eddie & Judy Shrader June 9, 2021