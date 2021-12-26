Menu
Shelly D. "Twin" Butler
BUTLER, Shelly D. "Twin", age 57, of Louisville, Ky., formerly of Richmond, Va., departed this life suddenly. She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Shelia Butler; and brother, James "Bushead" Butler. Surviving are her daughters, Netisha Butler and Tiara Eberhardt; mother, Marie Butler; grandchildren, Netia Lewis, Nadia Artis and Taeshawn Eberhardt; brothers, Micheal Eberhardt and Kevin Butler; sister, Denise Butler; a host of aunts, uncles, nephews and other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held Saturday, 3 p.m., January 8, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Neicy, Thinking of you and your family at this time. May God continue to Bless and keep you in his embrace.
Kathleen Sumler
Other
January 8, 2022
Something´s just don´t seem real. You missed your twin so much I think you´re at peace now. I will miss you both deeply. Rest peacefully my friends much love Deneen
Deneen Christian
Friend
January 8, 2022
My condolences . May Shelly, Sheila and Bushead rest peacefully. Marie, you are in my prayers and may God give you the much needed strength during this most difficult time.
Sharon Clarke
Friend
January 7, 2022
