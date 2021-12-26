BUTLER, Shelly D. "Twin", age 57, of Louisville, Ky., formerly of Richmond, Va., departed this life suddenly. She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Shelia Butler; and brother, James "Bushead" Butler. Surviving are her daughters, Netisha Butler and Tiara Eberhardt; mother, Marie Butler; grandchildren, Netia Lewis, Nadia Artis and Taeshawn Eberhardt; brothers, Micheal Eberhardt and Kevin Butler; sister, Denise Butler; a host of aunts, uncles, nephews and other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held Saturday, 3 p.m., January 8, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 7, 2022.