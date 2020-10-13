LEWIS, Shelton E., 68, of Varina, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was a U.S. Marine veteran of Vietnam serving in Special Ops and was a member of Hardy Central Baptist Church. He retired from DuPont and owned various small businesses during his lifetime. He loved gardening, feeding his birds and hummingbirds, hunting, fishing and reading. He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Patsy S. Lewis; and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 15, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a memorial service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hardy Central Baptist Church, 4655 Darbytown Rd., Richmond, Va. 23231. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2020.