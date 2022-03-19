Menu
Shemar L. Howlett
ABOUT
Lloyd C. Bird High School
FUNERAL HOME
J M Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. - Petersburg
102 South Ave
Petersburg, VA
HOWLETT, Shemar L., departed this life on March 6, 2022. He leaves to cherish his memory mother, Pamela D. Howlett; and father, Matthew Trisvan; siblings, Hashara R. Howlett, Trinity N. Howlett, Howshard A. Hutchinson and Daquan Trisvan; along with a hosts of classmates, teammates and countless friends. Services will be held 1 p.m. March 19, 2022, at the funeral establishment. Interment in Mt. Minnis Memorial Park. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va.; watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
J M WILKERSON FUNERAL ESTABLISHMENT, INC.
102 SOUTH AVE, Petersburg, VA
Mar
18
Service
8:30p.m. - 9:30p.m.
The Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA
Mar
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
J M WILKERSON FUNERAL ESTABLISHMENT, INC.
102 SOUTH AVE, Petersburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J M Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. - Petersburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
14 Entries
Praying For The Family And Friends
Evangelist Shirley May Dicson
Friend
March 19, 2022
Sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family.
Wanda Lafate
March 19, 2022
Pam & family.So sorry for your loss. We will continue to keep you in prayer.
Calvin & Donna Hancock-Washington
Friend
March 18, 2022
Shemar known to us as Dink, will be missed. He was a respectful young man, kind, with a loving spirit. Our hearts are hurting . May Dink rest in the arms of our Heavenly Father.

Elenon and Osinia Whittle
Osinia Whittle
Neighbor
March 17, 2022
Rip Lil bro
Slick Rick
March 17, 2022
Peace, comfort and strength to the family.
Denise Kizzie
Neighbor
March 17, 2022
I love you an will miss you
Deborah Booker
Friend
March 16, 2022
Gone to soon. A very bright and handsome young man. I will always remember that smile and the respect you showed me. You was like family to my family. You will forever be missed. Pam, I am so sorry for your loss. My God continue to hold you and your family in his arms.
Love always Mrs. Tonya Johnson
Tonya Johnson
Friend
March 15, 2022
Shemar you will be missed. Always be in my heart. Can never forget you and your humble and polite soul and spirit. A wonderful young man.This makes my soul sad no words can actually describe but I know you are in heavens gate. Dontae is welcoming you with open arms.❤❤
Veronica Brown
Friend
March 15, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ronnia Pergerson
Family
March 14, 2022
Sending our condolences to you and your family.
Rod and Dee Dee Goode
Friend
March 14, 2022
Expressing heartfelt sympathy to Pam in the loss of your son.
Carolyn & Santina Harris
March 12, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your son in my heart ♥ and soul today and always Pam. Love and Prayers.
Fatima Haynes
Friend
March 11, 2022
My prayers goes out to Pam and her family
Pamela johnson
March 10, 2022
