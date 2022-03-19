HOWLETT, Shemar L., departed this life on March 6, 2022. He leaves to cherish his memory mother, Pamela D. Howlett; and father, Matthew Trisvan; siblings, Hashara R. Howlett, Trinity N. Howlett, Howshard A. Hutchinson and Daquan Trisvan; along with a hosts of classmates, teammates and countless friends. Services will be held 1 p.m. March 19, 2022, at the funeral establishment. Interment in Mt. Minnis Memorial Park. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va.; watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2022.