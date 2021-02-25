Menu
Shemeia Henley
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
HENLEY, Ms. Shemeia, age 39, of Richmond, departed this life February 21, 2021. She is survived by four sons, Shyheim Garner, Jonmeia Fuller, My'ceon Winston and Hy'saan Hood; mother, Sheilda Jefferson(James); one sister, Quan Kimbrough; two brothers, Dorsey Henley and Shelvin "Lil Shelvin" Kimbrough Jr.; two stepsisters, one stepbrother, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; and cousins, among them Commecia Thomas; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where Ms. Henley can be viewed Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 3:30 p.m. Interment private. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Feb
27
Funeral service
3:30p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss Sheila and family. Dee Dee
Dee Dee Johnson
February 26, 2021
My prayers to you all sorry I can´t get there much love to you all Shane
EthelJohnson (Shane)
February 25, 2021
Coworkers at Lakewood
February 25, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
February 25, 2021
