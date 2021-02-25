HENLEY, Ms. Shemeia, age 39, of Richmond, departed this life February 21, 2021. She is survived by four sons, Shyheim Garner, Jonmeia Fuller, My'ceon Winston and Hy'saan Hood; mother, Sheilda Jefferson(James); one sister, Quan Kimbrough; two brothers, Dorsey Henley and Shelvin "Lil Shelvin" Kimbrough Jr.; two stepsisters, one stepbrother, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; and cousins, among them Commecia Thomas; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where Ms. Henley can be viewed Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 3:30 p.m. Interment private. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 3:15 p.m. Saturday.