Sheri was an original. She was funny, kind, hard working but most of all, she adored her children. She would brag on them and loved to tell you how proud she was of them! I got to know Sheri thru her daughter, Little Bit (Kristen), as she befriended my daughter when we moved to White Stone all those years ago. Then I realized this sweet kid I worked with, Richard, was also her child. I´ve never had the good fortune to meet Shannon, but she was equally proud of her and the grandsons. Sheri was dynamite in a small package! I´m truly sorry for the pain you are carrying for the loss of your mom, daughter, sister and grandmother, but I truly believe that she was welcomed by John David! I am keeping you all in my prayers and please let me know if there is anything I can do for you....and yes, Little Bit, I will make you some "Sue Brownies" without nuts!

Susan White September 19, 2021