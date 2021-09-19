TALLEY, Sheri Lea, 62, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
Sheri loved music, going to concerts, animals and her children and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed the beach and her favorite place, Topsail Island, N.C.
She was a vivacious "wild child" and her best life achievements were being a mother and grandmother. She dedicated her most recent years to caring for others, caring for animals, traveling and completing her "bucket list." Sheri was preceded in death by an infant son, John David Connelly; and her beloved father, Richard "Papa Sam" Sammons.
Sheri is survived by daughters, Shannon Talley and Kristen Connelly; son, Richard Connelly; mother, Geraldine Ann Sammons; sisters, Susan Wilson, Lisa Brooks, Linda Sommerville, Vickie Pinson and Robin Campbell; grandchildren, Julian Hopkins and Aedan Hopkins; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
If desired, a contribution to Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Topsail Island may be made in Sheri's name to honor her memory.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda, on Wednesday, September 29 at 2 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Richard talley
September 29, 2021
I still can't believe you are not here in life but you will always be here in spirit. I love you and will miss you sissy. Fly high beautiful!
Robin Campbell
September 19, 2021
Sheri was an original. She was funny, kind, hard working but most of all, she adored her children. She would brag on them and loved to tell you how proud she was of them! I got to know Sheri thru her daughter, Little Bit (Kristen), as she befriended my daughter when we moved to White Stone all those years ago. Then I realized this sweet kid I worked with, Richard, was also her child. I´ve never had the good fortune to meet Shannon, but she was equally proud of her and the grandsons. Sheri was dynamite in a small package! I´m truly sorry for the pain you are carrying for the loss of your mom, daughter, sister and grandmother, but I truly believe that she was welcomed by John David! I am keeping you all in my prayers and please let me know if there is anything I can do for you....and yes, Little Bit, I will make you some "Sue Brownies" without nuts!