LUNDY, Sherman Marshall, 69, of Richmond, departed this life September 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert M. and Rosetta E. Lundy. Surviving are his wife, Irene J. Lundy; three sons, Delvin Lundy (Victoria), Eric Lundy (Ja'Lissa) and Sher' Mon Lundy; three stepdaughters, Tanya Jones-Whitehead, LaFonda Turner (Curtis) and Kimberly Jones; sister, Brenda White-Robinson (Ray-Mond); a host of grandchildren, one great-grandson, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Monday, September 20, 2021 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Maury Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 18, 2021.