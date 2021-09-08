My friend and my forever love I'm gonna miss you I love you so so much Baby this is so hard not seeing you being with you my One in a Million
Irene lundy
Family
September 19, 2021
Sherman my first remembrance of you was from Farmer St. living down the street from my aunt.You and your sister sitting out in the yard. Always had a conversation and a smile on your face. I was so sorry to hear about your passing,but I know you are in a better place. My Condolences go out to your family and friends. May you rest in peace.
Beverly Keeton
September 18, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
September 18, 2021
I am going to miss you PaPa. I love you. I am going to miss talking about sports with you. Dallas Cowboys still suck. Your grandson Monte.
Damonte' Whitehead
Family
September 10, 2021
Mr. Lundy was a loving an caring man his smile an presence was felt wherever he was. I will always remember his kind words an conversation from working with him. I send my deepest condolences to his family an friend.
Tianda Hunt
September 10, 2021
This is so hard for me to understand but I think God needed another angel for his army. Sherman was more than a friend. He was my brother from the first day we met. He had the best personality and heart. Always laughing or smiling. Im glad we got a chance to spend time together a few weeks ago. I will always cherish your memory. Family forever,Robin
Robin Vaughan
Family
September 10, 2021
Daddy I am going to miss you so so much. I love you and you were definitely One in a Million.
Tanya Jones-Whitehead
Family
September 10, 2021
My heartfelt condolences are offered to the Lundy family on the loss of Sherman. We were childhood friends. Our Dads worked together in masonry and construction. Quite often even when my family moved from Petersburg to Prince George, Sherman's dad would bring him down to our house and we as adolescent young teenage boys had great fun exploring and doing those fun things young boys could do in the country.