ROMANO, Sherri Noble, 55, of Melbourne, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Noble Jr.; and her stepfather, Herbert Grosse.
Sherri is survived by her mother, Lorraine Grosse; brother, David Noble; children, Lindsay Figueroa (Jared), Marshal Hall and Anna McGrady (Tristan); three granddaughters, Ava Armstrong, Berkley McGrady and Leona Amora Figueroa (will be born November 2021).
She was a beacon of light for those who traveled with her. In her fast-paced role as an Amtrak Conductor and in those quiet everyday moments when she would cross, stop and re-route to give compassion and kindness to the tired, lonely and the lost.
Her mom, kids and grandkids were her life. She leaves a legacy of adventure, curiosity and love of reading and high-speed roller coaster riding! Growing up near Cape Canaveral and Disney World, she loved NASA and Minnie and Mickey with all her heart.
As a member of Swift Creek Baptist and Parkway Baptist, she dedicated herself to sharing the love of Jesus through serving the littlest. You always knew where to find Sherri. The nursery, pre-school and on Wednesday nights, in the AWANA's four-year-old building.
Visitation to be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Second Branch Baptist Church, 12217 Second Branch Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23838, followed by the service at 3 p.m.
A public graveside will be held in October at Florida Memorial Gardens, 5950 US-1, Rockledge, Fla. 32955 (to be announced when known). www.davisseawinds.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.