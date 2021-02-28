Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sherrie S. Alcock
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
ALCOCK, Sherrie S., 64, of New Kent County, passed away February 23, 2021. Sherrie was a hairdresser at J. C. Penney for many years. She was beloved and is survived by her husband, Alan; her children, Eyvonne and Alan III; father, Ron Smith; sister, Stephanie; brothers, Forrest and Jimmy; stepfather, Harold Estes; and many treasured friends. A viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Betsy Collins-McCarron
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results