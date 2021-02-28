ALCOCK, Sherrie S., 64, of New Kent County, passed away February 23, 2021. Sherrie was a hairdresser at J. C. Penney for many years. She was beloved and is survived by her husband, Alan; her children, Eyvonne and Alan III; father, Ron Smith; sister, Stephanie; brothers, Forrest and Jimmy; stepfather, Harold Estes; and many treasured friends. A viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.