HAMILTON, Sherrie Lee, 85, of Midlothian, Va., passed away June 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Natter; father, Kenneth Waybright; mother and stepfather, Stephen P. and Paula Davison; and brother, Donald Waybright. She is survived by her sons, John R. Struder Jr. (Karen) and Stephen K. Struder (Susan); daughter, Christina Harris; grandsons, Travis Struder, Erik Struder and Kevin Struder; and granddaughters, Makenzie Struder, Alexandria Struder and Kennedi Harris. A native of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, Sherrie gave her life selflessly as a counselor for those recovering from alcohol addiction for a good part of her life. She was very active in the Jacksonville Beach AA chapter sponsoring many people throughout the years. Later, she served as an addiction counselor at the Jacksonville jail where she continued her mission of helping those in need. Sherrie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed watching her kids and grandkids grow up and was always up for a good crab feast. She also shared a joy for watching old Western movies just like her brother did. Sherrie will be truly missed. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. The family is planning a celebration of Sherrie's life later in the summer in a favorite place she enjoyed visiting, the river house in Mathews County.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.