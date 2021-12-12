LINGER, Mrs. Sherrie Rae, When Buddy was a little girl playing outside, her mom would go to the door, cup her hands around her mouth and yell in her high, squeaky voice, "Sherrieeeeeee." She knew it was probably suppertime—so she headed home. Just recently, our sweet Buddy heard her Heavenly Father say, in a quiet, gentle voice, "Come home, my Beloved." And she knew it was Him, because He is the only one who calls her "Beloved." So, on December 6, 2021, in her bed with her sweet little dachshund, Sally, nestled next to her, Buddy went Home.



Sharon Linger, known as "Buddy" to those closest to her, passed away on December 6, 2021. She was born on September 15, 1947 in Billings, Montana, got married and raised her family in Richmond, Virginia. After building a beautiful life and family in Virginia, she moved and spent the last many years of her life in Greenville, South Carolina, being the most supportive mother and grandmother in the whole wide world. Her grandchildren were always her whole heart. She is survived by her brother, Bing out of Casper, Wyoming; her son, Joshua Linger out of Mechanicsville, Virginia; her daughter, Sara (and Kirk) out of Greenville, South Carolina; and her precious grandchildren, Tristan, Taryn, Jacob and EllaGrace—the lights of her life; as well as her "adopted children," Fariya and Haseeb Rauf; and "adopted grandchildren," whom she lovingly named the "Angels," (Brittany, Ashley and Jenna; and all of her sweet dogs and cat that she loved so well).



Buddy had written her own letter in case something had happened to her. The family felt it was important to include some of her beautiful words: "When our earthly life is finished, God promises His children a fantastic reunion with those who have gone before us. Our time here on earth is just like the blinking of an eye—and then we get to spend eternity with Him, the angels and the people we love. My Mom and Dad are expecting me! Ronnie is waiting. So is my sister Judy, Aunt Ona, Wynne, cousin Donnie and a bunch of other folks that went before me. I will be with all of my four-legged friends: Ilsa, Blackie, Toby, Hannibal, Scoop, Max, etc. I can't even name them all! What a glorious reunion we're gonna have—lots of kisses and belly rubs. The Bible says that the angels "rejoice" when we come home. So, rejoice FOR me! I am not dead! I am alive and I am with my Heavenly Father once again. I shall miss my beloveds here on earth—my children: Joshua and Sara. And the most wonderful, brilliant and exceptional gifts I ever received from God: Tristan, Taryn, Jacob and EllaGrace. I spent my whole life growing up just so I could be their gramma. They called me "Buddy" and that name was the most precious and endearing name I could ever hear. I'm pretty sure that they will miss me like crazy! I may not have gotten to love them for all of their lives, but I certainly loved them for all of mine!"



At Buddy's request there will be no viewing, no funeral. She had chosen cremation and desires the wind to carry some of her ashes back to her garden in Virginia and the rest to wing their way back to Montana. To honor her memory, she specifically asked that the people who knew her would take someone they love out to lunch and tell them you love them. After all, like she said, it is all just a blink of an eye. Her beautiful, kind and quirky spirit will be missed and we can all only hope that Heaven has a big craft room. That's where we will meet her one day.



