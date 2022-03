HARTMAN, Sherry, 72, of Aylett, passed away on March 17, 2022. She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held Monday, March 21, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Corinth Christian Church Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.