IRBY, Sherry McCoy, beloved mother, grandmother and wife, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, after a yearlong battle with cancer at the age of 59. Sherry was born September 13, 1962 in Virginia Beach and was the daughter of the late Raymond L. and Barbara T. McCoy. Sherry is survived by her husband of 35 years, Clifford G. Irby Jr.; two daughters, Caitlin M. Irby and fiance', Kevin R. Brooks and Anna I. Donado and husband, Juan Carlos Donado; two sons, Roman T. Irby and wife, Melody L. Irby and Clifford G. Irby III; two brothers, Raymond L. McCoy III and Eddie S. McCoy; four grandchildren, Simone L. Donado, Hudson R. Irby, Juan Mateo Donado and Rose M. Irby; numerous McCoy relatives from Tidewater, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Originally from Va. Beach, Sherry lived in Richmond since 1992. She was employed at Montgomery Ward in Tidewater for 12 years, Circuit City for 16 years and was a co-owner with her family of City Dogs Restaurants in Richmond for the last 14 years. Not many decisions were made at City Dogs without her feedback and approval. Sherry was a lovely lady who had a beautiful spirit and a loving, generous heart. Sherry was totally devoted to her grandchildren. Sherry enjoyed the warm weather, beaches and lakes. Sherry loved the trips she took at Cancun Mexico, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Every summer, Sherry vacationed at the Outer Banks and Lake Gaston. She was admired for her strength and resilience and most of all, her big, giving heart. Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider the American Cancer Foundation.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.