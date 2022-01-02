IRBY, Sherry McCoy, beloved mother, grandmother and wife, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, after a yearlong battle with cancer at the age of 59. Sherry was born September 13, 1962 in Virginia Beach and was the daughter of the late Raymond L. and Barbara T. McCoy. Sherry is survived by her husband of 35 years, Clifford G. Irby Jr.; two daughters, Caitlin M. Irby and fiance', Kevin R. Brooks and Anna I. Donado and husband, Juan Carlos Donado; two sons, Roman T. Irby and wife, Melody L. Irby and Clifford G. Irby III; two brothers, Raymond L. McCoy III and Eddie S. McCoy; four grandchildren, Simone L. Donado, Hudson R. Irby, Juan Mateo Donado and Rose M. Irby; numerous McCoy relatives from Tidewater, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Originally from Va. Beach, Sherry lived in Richmond since 1992. She was employed at Montgomery Ward in Tidewater for 12 years, Circuit City for 16 years and was a co-owner with her family of City Dogs Restaurants in Richmond for the last 14 years. Not many decisions were made at City Dogs without her feedback and approval. Sherry was a lovely lady who had a beautiful spirit and a loving, generous heart. Sherry was totally devoted to her grandchildren. Sherry enjoyed the warm weather, beaches and lakes. Sherry loved the trips she took at Cancun Mexico, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Every summer, Sherry vacationed at the Outer Banks and Lake Gaston. She was admired for her strength and resilience and most of all, her big, giving heart. Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider the American Cancer Foundation.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
2 Entries
I can still see you. A beautiful beach girl standing in the blaring sunlight of another 70´s summer day. The whole world before us. You always wanting to be grown before your time with attitude and confidence to match. But I saw your sweet side. That beautiful smile when you dropped your bad girl scowl and let your guard down and just became Sherry from Britt Terrace. The middle McCoy child in our suburb at the edge of the cornfields and forest, living the suburban dream our parents created for us.
The Thalia-Birchwood-Malibu cheerleader with the gangly, long legs. The tough girl with the glistening lip-gloss and a cigarette at the bus stop. A kid finding your way. You worked hard and paved your own way, from day one. Businesswoman, wife, mom, and grandmother! A big life crammed into too short a span. Your family says you had a generous, kind, big heart, but we already knew that here in Malibu. We´ve seen your sweet side....
Rest in peace my friend. Back to the universe. Free to mix with the stars fueling this wondrous cycle of life. You were loved.
joey mishkofski
Friend
January 3, 2022
I can still see you. A beautiful beach girl standing in the blaring sunlight of another 70´s summer. The whole world before us. You always wanting to be grown before your time with attitude and confidence to match. But I saw your sweet side. That beautiful smile when you dropped your bad girl scowl and let your guard down and just became Sherry from Britt Terrace. The middle McCoy child in our suburb at the edge of the cornfields and forest, living the suburban dream our parents created for us.
The Thalia-Birchwood-Malibu cheerleader with the gangly, long legs. The tough girl with the glistening lip-gloss and a cigarette at the bus stop. A kid finding your way. You worked hard and paved your own way, from day one. Businesswoman, wife, mom, and grandmother! A big life crammed into too short a span. Your family says you had a generous, kind, big heart, but we already knew that here in Malibu. We´ve seen your sweet side....
Rest in peace my friend. Back to the universe. Free to mix with the stars fueling this wondrous cycle of life. You were loved.