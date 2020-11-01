Menu
Sherry LaDonna Reed
REED, Sherry LaDonna, 85, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. She is survived by her husband, John E. Reed; children, LaDonna Reed Leshuk, John H. Reed (Linda) and Charles Reed (Lisha); six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 5, at 11 a.m. at Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
