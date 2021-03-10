MASSENBURG, Ms. Sherry, 61, of Richmond, departed this life March 1, 2021. She is survived by two sisters, Princella Patterson and Robin Massenburg; one brother, Tony Massenburg; two aunts, three uncles, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Ms. Massenburg can be viewed Wednesday, from noon to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Thursday, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home Thursday, at 10:15 a.m. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to.