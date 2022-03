ADKINS, Shirley Maureen, 67, of Henrico, Va., went home to be with the Lord on May 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd P. Adkins; and her mother, Irene Adkins. Shirley is survived by her husband, Fred Adkins; and two sons, Brock Adkins and Ray Jones.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 5, 2021.