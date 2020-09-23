YOUNG, Shirley Ann Ladd, 79, passed away on September 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert A. Ladd III and Teresa B. Ladd; sister-in-law, Faye Ladd; and brothers-in-law, Joe Mathis and William Tomlinson. Shirley is survived by her son, William Young (Christy); daughter, Christine Miller (Douglas); grandchildren, Zachary Young, Maxwell Miller and Abigail Miller; sisters, Gail L. Mathis and Teresa L. Tomlinson; brother, Robert A. Ladd IV; many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Richmond, Va. A public service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2020.