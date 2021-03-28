BAKER, Shirley Fahrbach, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Born February 17, 1932, she was preceded in death by her parents, William Frederick Fahrbach and Anna McCauley Fahrbach; her husband, Allen Spotswood Baker; brother, Willam F. Fahrbach; and sisters, Betty Fahrbach Clay and Ruth Fahrbach Limerick. She was also predeceased by her companion in later years, Myron "Bud" Reinhart. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Baker Cain and husband, Ron, Shelly Baker McDowell and husband, Gary; and her grandchildren, Allen Gary McDowell, Sara McDowell Wright and husband, Wallace, John Houston Cain and wife, Berkley and Elizabeth Allen Cain; and three great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Willa Fahrbach Powers; and several nieces and nephews. Shirley attended Longwood College and graduated from Richmond Polytechnic Institute (VCU) at the age of 20. She married Allen immediately following graduation and after several moves, landed back in Richmond. Shirley received her teaching certificate in 1965 and began a career at Hermitage High School spanning over 20 years. After the death of her husband, Allen, she immersed herself in her church, volunteering and clubs to keep busy, where she made lifelong friends. Shirley volunteered many hours at Retreat Hospital, First Presbyterian Church and The Virginia Museum Council and was a member of The Country Club of Virginia and The Tuckahoe Women's Club. She was a loving mother, grandmother, devoted friend and mentor. Shirley delighted in hosting friends and family at her beach house in Sandbridge Beach. She loved gardening and cooking and doing for others but her greatest joy in life was supporting her daughters and grandchildren. She never missed a ball game, a play, birthday, graduation or any other major milestone in their lives. She gravitated towards young people and knew every single one of her daughters' and grandchildren's friends by name. Shirley was a force to be reckoned with and would light up any room she entered. She will be forever remembered and greatly missed. We would like to give special thanks to her devoted caregivers: Pamela Reaves, Melody Bradley, Lora Pepper, Whitney Bradley, Cindy Hernandez, Tomeka Parker, Courtney Maldonado and Kirby Carr. Their loving care enabled Shirley to remain at home during her lengthy illness. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 30, at Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to First Presbyterian Church or The Richmond Symphony.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.