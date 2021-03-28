BAKER, Shirley Fahrbach, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Born February 17, 1932, she was preceded in death by her parents, William Frederick Fahrbach and Anna McCauley Fahrbach; her husband, Allen Spotswood Baker; brother, Willam F. Fahrbach; and sisters, Betty Fahrbach Clay and Ruth Fahrbach Limerick. She was also predeceased by her companion in later years, Myron "Bud" Reinhart. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Baker Cain and husband, Ron, Shelly Baker McDowell and husband, Gary; and her grandchildren, Allen Gary McDowell, Sara McDowell Wright and husband, Wallace, John Houston Cain and wife, Berkley and Elizabeth Allen Cain; and three great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Willa Fahrbach Powers; and several nieces and nephews. Shirley attended Longwood College and graduated from Richmond Polytechnic Institute (VCU) at the age of 20. She married Allen immediately following graduation and after several moves, landed back in Richmond. Shirley received her teaching certificate in 1965 and began a career at Hermitage High School spanning over 20 years. After the death of her husband, Allen, she immersed herself in her church, volunteering and clubs to keep busy, where she made lifelong friends. Shirley volunteered many hours at Retreat Hospital, First Presbyterian Church and The Virginia Museum Council and was a member of The Country Club of Virginia and The Tuckahoe Women's Club. She was a loving mother, grandmother, devoted friend and mentor. Shirley delighted in hosting friends and family at her beach house in Sandbridge Beach. She loved gardening and cooking and doing for others but her greatest joy in life was supporting her daughters and grandchildren. She never missed a ball game, a play, birthday, graduation or any other major milestone in their lives. She gravitated towards young people and knew every single one of her daughters' and grandchildren's friends by name. Shirley was a force to be reckoned with and would light up any room she entered. She will be forever remembered and greatly missed. We would like to give special thanks to her devoted caregivers: Pamela Reaves, Melody Bradley, Lora Pepper, Whitney Bradley, Cindy Hernandez, Tomeka Parker, Courtney Maldonado and Kirby Carr. Their loving care enabled Shirley to remain at home during her lengthy illness. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 30, at Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to First Presbyterian Church or The Richmond Symphony.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Parham.
6 Entries
Shelly and Brenda, I was so sad to see that your mom had passed. She was a beautiful kind person. I saw her occasionally at CCV. If I can help in any way don't hesitate to call me.
Patty Whitten
March 29, 2021
Shirley was a wonderful person who was always so warm and friendly. I got to know her at
Sandbridge through my best friend Ann Houck and her beloved parents the Niedermeyers of Richmond and Sandbridge.
Shirley regularly had a smile on face and graciously accepted me as a friend.
So sorry for your loss. I know she will be missed by all.
Kathleen
Kathleen Walker
March 28, 2021
Last time I saw Shirley, she was chatting away with Dolly White and Debbie Clough at the Whites´ 4th of July party. What a collection of fine women! My sympathies to you, Brenda and Shelly, and your families.
Kay Reed Carey
March 28, 2021
Shelly and Brenda, Shirley was always such a burst of sunshine at Sandbridge, her personality brighter than the cute sweaters she wore. She will certainly be missed-especially by you two. Moms are truly special. I´m sorry. XO
Susan White Kelley
March 28, 2021
I am so sorry to read about Shirley's long illness and death. Shirley was a TWC friend and most certainly did light any room she was in as stated in the Obituary notice. A loving tribute and will be sorely missed! I like to think of her being greeted by other dear TWC members in heaven!
Carmen Dixon
March 28, 2021
Shirley was such a kind, caring and giving person. Her life was filled with joy and great happiness! Shirley was an amazing, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother
and friend. She will be greatly missed!