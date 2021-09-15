Menu
Shirley Elizabeth Barbour
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
BARBOUR, Shirley Elizabeth, of Charles City, died September 6, 2021. She was born June 24, 1936 to the union of Thelma Empie Macklin and Joseph Shirley Barbour. In addition to her parents; she was also preceded in death by one sister, Regina; and two brothers, Nayland and James "Mike." Surviving are her children, Aubrey El, Valerie Jones, Ivan Jones (Sabina), Regise Asherman, Misty Jones (Frank) and Danni Starnes; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Joseph Jr. (Grace), Bertha Derricott and Robert (Dorothy); nieces, nephews; sisters-in-law, Alberta and Rose Barbour; other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 17 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment private. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Alvaro and Karen
September 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
September 15, 2021
Sorry for the loss of your love one,may god be with you during this difficult time.My condolences to the family.
Cecil banks
September 9, 2021
On behalf of Parrish Hill Baptist church, we express our condolences to the family. She was a knowledgeable lady with many valuable lessons to share. Yvonne Smith-Jones - Clerk & Community Member
Yvonne Smith-Jones
September 9, 2021
I share the family in celebrating the life of my dear Ruthville classmate. I shall always cherish so many memories of a bright, funny, unforgettable friend.
Daryl Cumber Dance
Friend
September 9, 2021
