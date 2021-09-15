BARBOUR, Shirley Elizabeth, of Charles City, died September 6, 2021. She was born June 24, 1936 to the union of Thelma Empie Macklin and Joseph Shirley Barbour. In addition to her parents; she was also preceded in death by one sister, Regina; and two brothers, Nayland and James "Mike." Surviving are her children, Aubrey El, Valerie Jones, Ivan Jones (Sabina), Regise Asherman, Misty Jones (Frank) and Danni Starnes; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Joseph Jr. (Grace), Bertha Derricott and Robert (Dorothy); nieces, nephews; sisters-in-law, Alberta and Rose Barbour; other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 17 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment private. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.