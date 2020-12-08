BARDO, Shirley Motto, age 80, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on December 1, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. Although she fought valiantly, the coronavirus took her body, but never her spirit or sense of humor. She graduated from Thomas Dale High School and attended Madison College, which is now James Madison University. Shirley worked as a realtor and later for the Defense Supply Center Richmond as a Contracting Officer and as a Team Lead for Cherokee Information Systems. She retired from government service in 2002. As a huge animal lover, she adopted any and all animals that needed her. She enjoyed bargain hunting, thrift store shopping and spending time in the Outer Banks. She was the most loving and supportive mother any child could ask for, and she wore that crown proudly. She lived life her way, and we are blessed to have called her mom, mee-maw, sister, aunt and friend. She will forever be in our hearts. She is survived by her daughter, Julie Bardo and partner, Margaret Haga; son, Matthew Bardo, daughter-in-law, Susannah Bardo; and grandchildren, Brandon, Joshua and Thomas Bardo. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park in Chester Virginia. Flowers are welcome. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Drive, Richmond, Virginia 23236 in her name at https://www.ral.org/index.php/donation
. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
.
"I thought of you today, but that is nothing new.
I thought about you yesterday and days before that too.
I think of you in silence, I often speak your name.
All I have are memories and your picture in a frame.
Your memory is a keepsake from which I'll never part.
God has you in his arms, I have you in my heart."
Unknown Author
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2020.