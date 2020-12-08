BROWN, Shirley Vanessa Donnette "Boo", 63, of Richmond, departed this life December 5, 2020. Surviving are her daughter, Renata Brown Watkins (Navelle Sr.); four grandchildren, Bernard and Dwayne Brown Watkins, Navelle Watkins Jr. and Shacole Jones; mother, Shirley Brown Robinson (Bernard); sister, Renita B. Thornton (William); five stepsisters; two stepbrothers, one devoted, Donell S. Scott Jr.; nieces, nephews, two devoted nephews, William III (Jasmine) and Eric Thornton (Apollonia); two godchildren, a host of other relatives; and friends, one devoted friend, Maureen Johnson. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where a walk-through viewing will be held Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Washington Memorial Park, Sandston. Live streaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.