Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Vanessa Donnette "Boo" Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
BROWN, Shirley Vanessa Donnette "Boo", 63, of Richmond, departed this life December 5, 2020. Surviving are her daughter, Renata Brown Watkins (Navelle Sr.); four grandchildren, Bernard and Dwayne Brown Watkins, Navelle Watkins Jr. and Shacole Jones; mother, Shirley Brown Robinson (Bernard); sister, Renita B. Thornton (William); five stepsisters; two stepbrothers, one devoted, Donell S. Scott Jr.; nieces, nephews, two devoted nephews, William III (Jasmine) and Eric Thornton (Apollonia); two godchildren, a host of other relatives; and friends, one devoted friend, Maureen Johnson. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where a walk-through viewing will be held Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Washington Memorial Park, Sandston. Live streaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Dec
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
Shirley will always be remembered in my heart, RIP Boo
Mary Booker
December 2, 2021
To the family I am just seeing that Boo passed away. Please know that you all are in my prayers. My deepest sympathy to the entire family.
Willnette Beard
December 26, 2020
Sending my condolences, Boo was a friend and Sister in Christ. You'll be missed Shirley RIH
Mary Booker
December 12, 2020
To Brown Family, you have my deepest sympathy. Boo will be truly missed by so many. She had a sweet soul & spirit. Rest my friend get your heavenly reward!
Yvonne Broadus
December 11, 2020
Valerie Rice
December 10, 2020
Praying for your family during this difficult time.
Daryl and Michelle Cozart Macklin
December 9, 2020
Sending my condolences and prayers to the family.Boo was a beautiful person inside and out.She had an infectious smile I´ll always remember. She will be truly missed. REST IN PEACE Boo...
Diane Clark aka ladydi
December 9, 2020
BOO! Love you always and forever in my heart. Sisters
Renita B. Thornton
December 9, 2020
My prayers to the family. God takes care his own. Her personality of joy, I will miss. Love to the family.
Ms Ramona Simpson
December 8, 2020
Wish I could be there. I loved her so much. please take care Shirley and family. We will never understand but GOD knows best. Just keep your trust and Faith in HIM. I love you all!!
jean Hobson. Atlanta Ga.
December 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results