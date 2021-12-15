Menu
Shirley Ellen Burkhalter
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
BURKHALTER, Shirley Ellen, 87, of Midlothian, was reunited with Jesus and her late husband, Philip Burkhalter on December 8, 2021. She is survived by her daughters, Ellen Burkhalter and Joy Magee (Billy); son, Mark Burkhalter, now known as "Rick Acoma"; five grandchildren, William, Jeffrey and Steven Swoope and Autumn Urquhart (Sam) and Ike Isley. Shirley devoted her life to her family, friends, church and her nursing career as a newborn nurse at Chippenham Hospital. She loved gardening, especially her rose bushes, singing in her church choir and caring for her dogs, cats and wild birds. She will be deeply missed by all who love her. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 17, at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A memorial ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, at Bon Air Christian Church, 2071 Buford Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Dec
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Bon Air Christian Church
2071 Buford Rd., Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Friends at Church Women United of Richmond are saddened to learn of Mrs. Burkhalter's passing. May memories of her life of service to others be blessings to her family.
Nancy B Page
December 20, 2021
Sandra Mills
December 17, 2021
We were neighbors and good friends for many years and we have many, many memories of the good times we shared. You will be missed. Blessings to your family
Marianne & Andrea Young
December 15, 2021
Very sorry for your loss. Shirley was a kind woman. Prayers for peace and comfort. My name was Pamela Barefoot.
Pamela B Harrell
December 15, 2021
