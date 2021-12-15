BURKHALTER, Shirley Ellen, 87, of Midlothian, was reunited with Jesus and her late husband, Philip Burkhalter on December 8, 2021. She is survived by her daughters, Ellen Burkhalter and Joy Magee (Billy); son, Mark Burkhalter, now known as "Rick Acoma"; five grandchildren, William, Jeffrey and Steven Swoope and Autumn Urquhart (Sam) and Ike Isley. Shirley devoted her life to her family, friends, church and her nursing career as a newborn nurse at Chippenham Hospital. She loved gardening, especially her rose bushes, singing in her church choir and caring for her dogs, cats and wild birds. She will be deeply missed by all who love her. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 17, at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A memorial ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, at Bon Air Christian Church, 2071 Buford Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.