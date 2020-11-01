CADDELL, Shirley, Embraced by her loving family, Shirley Gibson Caddell, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, age 85, of Henrico County, Virginia, went peacefully home to her Lord on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louise Gibson Gill and Thomas Franklin Gibson; the love of her life, Paul H. Caddell; and grandson, Chad L'Esperance. She is survived by her daughters, Sandy L'Esperance (Bubba), Carol Caddell, Karen Caddell-Lee and Rosalind Sarkees (Ameen); grandchildren, Brandon Hanks (Ashlee Matthews), Ramsey Hanks Hanchette (Casey), Angela L. Sullivan, Cory L'Esperance (Gabby), Elizabeth Lee (Jakob Mattice) and Eleanor Lee; four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Lou Vermillion and Jeanie Lett; brother, Earl "Peanut" Gibson; cousin, Carolyn Walker; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Shirley was sweet, kind, caring, talented, funny and oh so loving. She loved Jesus, her family and friends with passion and treasured spending time with them. A good and faithful servant, she was a member of the former Stukeley Hall Baptist Church for over 50 years, where she actively served in numerous positions. Several years ago, she moved her membership to Monument Heights Baptist Church. Shirley loved to travel and has been all over the world and all 50 states. Inspired by Bob Ross and her passion for painting, she became a certified Bob Ross instructor and subsequently opened "I Can Do That Art Studio," where she taught for many years. Shirley had a zest for life and will be deeply missed. Many, many thanks to Dr. Barnett Gibbs for his care and love for her and their Pop-Tarts. Many thanks also to her primary caregivers, daughter, Carol and granddaughter, Ramsey, and Hospice of Virginia for their special care. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, at Affinity Funeral Service – Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 5, at Monument Heights Baptist Church. Interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Monument Heights Baptist Church Elevator Fund, or the American Heart Association
or Cancer Society
of your choice. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.