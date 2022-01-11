CARTER, Shirley Ann, 63, of Maryland, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Shirley was a faithful Black Hebrew Israelite, studying Judaism and Christianity from the Torah, which is the first five books from the New Testament. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Ms. Carter of Goochland, Virginia. She leaves to cherish her memories her children, seven grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at County Line Baptist Church Cemetery, 4070 County Line Rd., Kents Store, Va. 23084.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.