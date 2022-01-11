Menu
Shirley Ann Carter
FUNERAL HOME
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
2530 Dogtown Rd
Goochland, VA
CARTER, Shirley Ann, 63, of Maryland, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Shirley was a faithful Black Hebrew Israelite, studying Judaism and Christianity from the Torah, which is the first five books from the New Testament. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Ms. Carter of Goochland, Virginia. She leaves to cherish her memories her children, seven grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at County Line Baptist Church Cemetery, 4070 County Line Rd., Kents Store, Va. 23084.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Viewing
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
2530 Dogtown Rd, Goochland, VA
Jan
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
County Line Baptist Church Cemetery
4070 County Line Rd., Kents Store, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
Deepest sympathy and prayers to the Carter family. Ms. Shirley will be missed.
Tracy Morris
Friend
January 15, 2022
My condolences goes out to the Carter family and may God be with you during this difficult time
Theodore Sims
Family
January 11, 2022
Deepest sympathy and prayers to the Carter family.
Constance Snead
January 11, 2022
My condolences to the Carter family on the passing of Shirley. Our families goes way back as long time neighbors. Shirley have fought a good fight and now the battle is over.
Willie Dimuel of Abingdon MD
January 11, 2022
Prayers and condolences to Deloris,Lisa and the entire Carter family on the passing of your love one.
Rosetta Washington
Friend
January 11, 2022
