CHAMBERS, Shirley Friar, was born on May 14, 1935 in Lebanon, Ky. She died on September 7, 2021. She was predeceased by her parents, Sneed and Verdie Friar; her husband, Harry Thomas Chambers; and two infant children, Crystal Diane and Douglas Andrew Chambers. She is survived by her two loving daughters, Carlee Chambers Hosp and Dolly Chambers Shaffner; her grandchildren, Schuyler Hosp, and his wife, Hannah, Seth and Kirkland Shaffner.



After moving to Middlesboro, Ky. for her senior year of high school, she met the love of her life, Harry Chambers, who lived across the street from her. She graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1957 and married Harry two years later on June 6, 1959.



They moved to Burlington, N.C. for Daddy's job with Western Electric, which later merged into AT&T. They moved to Richmond in 1973.



Mom loved entertaining, Derby Day parties and travel. She had a wonderful sense of adventure and loved to travel. They went on many trips with the Friendship Force in the 1980s. They travelled to Russia, Italy and Alaska and made friends wherever they went. A family favorite vacation was to Holden Beach, N.C., which has remained a staple of summer vacation for her children and grandchildren. Mom kept her spunk, spirit and feisty attitude until the end and we will miss her dearly.



Due to her wishes, there will be no service in Richmond, Va. She is returning to Kentucky to be buried next to her soulmate, Harry Tom.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.