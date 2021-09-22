COULBOURN, Shirley Fahed, It is with great sadness that the family of Shirley Fahed Coulbourn announces her passing on September 14, 2021. Shirley is survived by her husband of 52 years, Daniel Coulbourn Jr.; children, Deborah Jones (Tommy), Daniel Coulbourn III (Audrey) and Lorrie Maxey (Ronnie). She was Mumums to her five grandchildren, Chandler, Mary, Haley, Bryce and Reed. Shirley was the last surviving of her 12 siblings, so she leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews. All services will be a private family affair.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to St. Jude Childrens' Medical Research Center, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, www.stjude.org/donate,
which was very near and dear to Shirley.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.