DANIEL, Ms. Shirley Faw, born September 5, 1939, went to her eternal resting place December 7, 2020. Ms. Daniel was the last surviving of four siblings brought into the world by Pete Faw and Evelyn McCoy of Enon, Va. Ms. Daniel lived in Chester, Va., most of her life and for the remainder of her days, and is survived by her four sons, Charles T. Daniel of Chesterfield, Va., Steven A. Daniel of Amelia, Va., Timothy T. Daniel of Matoaca, Va. and Christopher S. Daniel of Dinwiddie, Va. She is also survived by one grandson, three granddaughters, six great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and close fiends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations go to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
(Virginia/North Carolina Chapter), https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2020.