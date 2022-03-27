Menu
Shirley Butler Edwards
EDWARDS, Shirley Butler, 64, of Glen Allen, passed away March 19, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Hazel Butler; father, Charlie L. Butler; and sister, Nancy B. Kennon. She is survived by her daughter, Cristen W. Pickral; and her husband, Brian; and granddaughter, Heather Pickral.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

In lieu or flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society or your local animal rescue group. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
