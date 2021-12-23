GOLDMAN, Shirley Elizabeth, November 21, 1935 to December 15, 2021.
Elizabeth Goldman, an artist whose visceral abstract paintings were deeply influenced by her wartime experiences in Great Britain as a child, died after a long illness December 15 at home in Larchmont, N.Y. She was 86.
Elizabeth was born Shirley Elizabeth Marr on November 21, 1935, to David Mathers Marr and Elizabeth Jane Simpson (Ferrier) Marr. She was born in the Edinburgh Garrison, Scotland, where her father - a Gordon Highlander - was stationed. The family's Aberdonian roots run generations deep.
During the war years, Elizabeth lived in Aberdeen, where there was very heavy aerial bombings and strafing. When the war ended, the family moved to South West London. She thrived at school, where she was described as "Fiery - but delightful!" This was a defining characteristic throughout her life. She would later recall how much she loved singing in the choir at Lady Margaret School in Parson's Green, Fulham, and to ride her bike to school across the Putney Bridge. It was during this period that Elizabeth's artistic talent emerged, but the realities of postwar austerity in England led her to pursue a degree in nursing at the London University Hospital.
After graduation and a stint in midwifery in a countryside village, Elizabeth responded to an advertisement for nurses, ultimately landing at the University of Chicago Hospitals in 1959. There, her beauty and panache caught the attention of her husband-to-be. After a brief courtship, Elizabeth and David were married in October 1964. Elizabeth's commitment to Judaism sustained the Goldman family's long-held and treasured Jewish traditions. Her elegant Passover seders, which she and David hosted for decades, were a centerpiece of the year for extended family and friends.
David's career in academic medicine kept the family on the move. From Chicago, they moved to Boston, Mass., where Jenifer was born. Then, on to Bethesda, Md., where Elizabeth renewed her passion for painting working with Gene Davis, a leader of the Washington Color School. In 1969, the family moved to Chapel Hill, N.C., where Martha and Adam were born and, in 1974, on to Richmond, Va. In 1980, Elizabeth received her B.F.A. with honors from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) School of the Arts.
After 21 years in Richmond, Elizabeth and David gathered up their cats and dog to move to Pelham, N.Y. Elizabeth relished being with other artists in collective studios in Richmond and then in New York City. In hybrid works that used painting and drawing and often other materials, she explored the use of quasi-geometric forms and gestural manifestations to convey the sense of alienation, loss and destruction in Aberdeen and post-war London. Elizabeth complemented her painting and immersion in contemporary art as a docent at the Whitney Museum for nearly 20 years. Elizabeth's paintings received recognition by the National Academy School of Fine Arts; her work was celebrated in shows in North Carolina, Richmond and New York.
One of Elizabeth's greatest delights was working with children. She did this at the Richmond Children's Museum and "Nonnie's" basement studio, where she would set her grandchildren loose with art materials to foster their spontaneity and creativity. And then there were the visits to art museums, where she would explain a painting's symbolism, balance and form.
Elizabeth lived life to the fullest, with gusto, despite her illness. She stayed cheerful, without complaint, greeting family and friends with a warm smile and eyes that lit up with delight. Always the Scot, she abided by the Gordan Highlanders' regimental motto, Bydand: Stand Fast, Stay and Fight, Endure.
Elizabeth is survived by her devoted husband, David, of 57 years; children, Jenifer (Angus) Fraser of Harvard, Mass., Martha (Burk) Davidson of Richmond, Va., Adam (Allison) Goldman of Washington, D.C.; and her eight adored grandchildren, Eli, Sasha and Lily Fraser, Rachel, Erica and Brooke Davidson and Gideon and Clea Goldman. She will also be forever missed by her loving nieces, nephews, their children, extended family and dear friends. In the weeks before her death, she was surrounded by her loving family.
A graveside service was held on December 17 at the Westchester Hills Cemetery in Hastings-On-Hudson, N.Y., on a bright and unusually warm winter day. Donations may be made in Elizabeth's name to the VCU School of the Arts, www.support.vcu.edu/give/arts
or the Pelham Arts Center, www.pelhamartcenter.org/support/
.
