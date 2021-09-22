Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Ann Farmer Hunt
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
HUNT, Shirley Ann Farmer, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on September 12, 2021. Shirley was a 1971 graduate of Hermitage High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank L. Farmer and Edna Kingery Farmer Langston; brother, Stuart Farmer; sister, Charlotte Farmer Morton. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jerry Hunt; daughter, Michelle; son, Jerry Hunt Jr.; grandchildren, Austin and Leslie Ann; brother, Frank Farmer (Cathy). The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road where a Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bliley's
8510 Staples Mill Road, VA
Sep
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's
8510 Staples Mill Road, VA
Sep
24
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Jerry and Family, I just found out Shirley passed in September. I am so sorry. It was good running into both of you this year. I will always remember the times with Shirley. God bless all of you.
Mary K Walker
Work
January 29, 2022
Jerry I am so sorry for your families loss. I remember fond memories of our double dating days as teenagers. She was such a beautiful girl. Prayers for your family.
Suzan Allen Geissler
September 24, 2021
Graduated with Shirley. She was a beautiful lovely woman inside and out. Prayers for her family
Pat Pleasant
September 22, 2021
I grew up on Hazelwood and went to school with Shirley. Sending prayers and sympathies for your loss.
Sandra Crawley Wallenfelsz
September 22, 2021
Our most sincere sympathy to Jerry, the children and grandchildren.
Joe and Tricia Dunaway Bahen
School
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results