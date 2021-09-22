HUNT, Shirley Ann Farmer, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on September 12, 2021. Shirley was a 1971 graduate of Hermitage High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank L. Farmer and Edna Kingery Farmer Langston; brother, Stuart Farmer; sister, Charlotte Farmer Morton. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jerry Hunt; daughter, Michelle; son, Jerry Hunt Jr.; grandchildren, Austin and Leslie Ann; brother, Frank Farmer (Cathy). The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road where a Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.