IRVING, Shirley Temple Young, 85, of Richmond, peacefully transitioned into eternal life with the Lord, Sunday, April 10, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Young; and her son, Darryle O. Irving. She leaves to cherish her memory devoted daughters, Cheryl Irving Banks and Antionette V. Irving; grandchildren, Terronica (Delvin Sr.) Perkins, Shereka and Alisha Banks; great-grandson, Delvin Jr.; and a host of loving cousins, nieces, nephews and other loving family members, as well as devoted friends, co-workers and members of the St. Paul's Baptist Church family. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022; the family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Celebration of Life service, 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at March Funeral Home with livestreaming. Interment Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, 2548 Hustle Road, Hustle, Va. 22476. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Antionette V. Irving Foundation Inc., www.avi-foundation.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2022.