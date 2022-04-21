Menu
Shirley Temple Young Irving
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 22 2022
9:30a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
IRVING, Shirley Temple Young, 85, of Richmond, peacefully transitioned into eternal life with the Lord, Sunday, April 10, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Young; and her son, Darryle O. Irving. She leaves to cherish her memory devoted daughters, Cheryl Irving Banks and Antionette V. Irving; grandchildren, Terronica (Delvin Sr.) Perkins, Shereka and Alisha Banks; great-grandson, Delvin Jr.; and a host of loving cousins, nieces, nephews and other loving family members, as well as devoted friends, co-workers and members of the St. Paul's Baptist Church family. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022; the family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Celebration of Life service, 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at March Funeral Home with livestreaming. Interment Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, 2548 Hustle Road, Hustle, Va. 22476. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Antionette V. Irving Foundation Inc., www.avi-foundation.org.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2022.
My condolences to the family. Rest in peace Mrs. Irving. Cherished memories for both James and I
Betty (Mayo) Wallace
April 20, 2022
My prayers are for you all as you experience the passing of your love one. May our Father God continue to comfort, strengthen, sustain, and keep you all in His loving care. For we know that He says in His Word " I will never leave you nor forsake you".
Shirley Curtis
April 19, 2022
May God be with you and your family in a time of sorry. If you ever need a friend I'm here for you. I'll keep you and your family up lifted in pray.
Elizabeth Lee
Family
April 19, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Thomas. A
Work
April 16, 2022
