Shirley Scott Joel
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
JOEL, Shirley Scott, 64, passed away peacefully at home in Richmond, Va., in the early morning hours Monday, June 28, 2021, with the two people she loved most in the world holding her tight. Shirley was born on February 26, 1957 in Louisa, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her cherished mom, Barbara N. Scott; and her uncle, Cecil Nicholas. She is survived by her soulmate spouse, Andy (son of Irving Joel and Jane Joel Knox); her best friend, her daughter, Andrea; the newest addition to the family, Stetson, their energetic morkie; her half-sister, Betty Frances Scott of Phoenix, Ariz.; her three younger brothers who considered her a second mother, Kenneth Jr. "Sonny" Scott (Michelle) of Montpelier, Va, Keith Scott (Charlotte) and Kelly Scott (Tammy), both of Bumpass, Va; numerous nieces and nephews whose birthdays Shirley acknowledged days or weeks early with a perfect card or gift, in-laws that she embraced as family and masses of friends and strangers who felt Shirley's unconditional love. Shirley loved and lived life BIG and had so much more fun she wanted to share with us. You wouldn't know Shirley had stage four lung cancer these past 15 months because she continued to inspire us with her laugh and her jokes and take care of us her way until the last couple of weeks. Thank you to all the individuals who helped Shirley be comfortable, especially Dr. Friedman, At Home Care Hospice and Celeste. So as Shirley would want, those who can come to Bliley's Central Chapel, 3801 Augusta Avenue on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. for a Celebration of Life; you are welcome to wear "Something Shirley" to celebrate her the way she taught us to live. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, sometime in the future, you could make a "Shirley gift bag," filled with a variety of thoughtful, colorful, perhaps even musical gifts to give to someone else to add more joy to their day or make a contribution to a charity of your choice.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Service
10:00a.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We just found out that the family is without Shirley. She was a ray of sunshine every day. Our memories of NC State football games. Running into all of you at Halloween while Andrea was working in Las Vegas. I wil always where the headband of skeletons every Halloween in her memory. God Bless you both and know we send our sincere condolences. Darlene and Tommy King
Darlene and Tommy King
Friend
September 5, 2021
Shirley was a ray of sunshine! Always so kind and thoughtful. She will be missed by so many. All the best to Andy and Andrea during this difficult time.
Megan Rose
Friend
July 16, 2021
One of the most kind, generous, and caring individuals and an honor to call her a friend. She will be loved and missed always. God Speed to Andy and Andrea.
Harry Cathy Saferight
Friend
July 1, 2021
Aunt Carole
June 30, 2021
The love Shirley and Andy shared was clear to everyone who saw them together-they were true soulmates. Their love for their daughter Andrea was beautiful to behold, and the three of them were the epitome of a family who cherished each other every single day. Shirley´s zest for life and her generosity to everyone who knew her will live on in the hearts of all her family and friends.
Carole & Marcus Weinstein
Family
July 1, 2021
Andy and Andrea- We send our most sincere sympathies on the loss of sweet Shirley. Holding all of your family in our thoughts! Susan, Mamie and Walter Robertson
Susan Robertson
Friend
June 30, 2021
Always enjoyed Shirley's vibrant personality and joy of life she would impart when bringing her mom, Barbara to visit her Aunt Eugenia. May God bless her family and friends.
Terry Overbey
June 30, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. Bob & Mary Beth Murphy
Bob Murphy
Friend
June 30, 2021
