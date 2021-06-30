The love Shirley and Andy shared was clear to everyone who saw them together-they were true soulmates. Their love for their daughter Andrea was beautiful to behold, and the three of them were the epitome of a family who cherished each other every single day. Shirley´s zest for life and her generosity to everyone who knew her will live on in the hearts of all her family and friends.

Carole & Marcus Weinstein Family July 1, 2021