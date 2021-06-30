JOEL, Shirley Scott, 64, passed away peacefully at home in Richmond, Va., in the early morning hours Monday, June 28, 2021, with the two people she loved most in the world holding her tight. Shirley was born on February 26, 1957 in Louisa, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her cherished mom, Barbara N. Scott; and her uncle, Cecil Nicholas. She is survived by her soulmate spouse, Andy (son of Irving Joel and Jane Joel Knox); her best friend, her daughter, Andrea; the newest addition to the family, Stetson, their energetic morkie; her half-sister, Betty Frances Scott of Phoenix, Ariz.; her three younger brothers who considered her a second mother, Kenneth Jr. "Sonny" Scott (Michelle) of Montpelier, Va, Keith Scott (Charlotte) and Kelly Scott (Tammy), both of Bumpass, Va; numerous nieces and nephews whose birthdays Shirley acknowledged days or weeks early with a perfect card or gift, in-laws that she embraced as family and masses of friends and strangers who felt Shirley's unconditional love. Shirley loved and lived life BIG and had so much more fun she wanted to share with us. You wouldn't know Shirley had stage four lung cancer these past 15 months because she continued to inspire us with her laugh and her jokes and take care of us her way until the last couple of weeks. Thank you to all the individuals who helped Shirley be comfortable, especially Dr. Friedman, At Home Care Hospice and Celeste. So as Shirley would want, those who can come to Bliley's Central Chapel, 3801 Augusta Avenue on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. for a Celebration of Life; you are welcome to wear "Something Shirley" to celebrate her the way she taught us to live. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, sometime in the future, you could make a "Shirley gift bag," filled with a variety of thoughtful, colorful, perhaps even musical gifts to give to someone else to add more joy to their day or make a contribution to a charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.