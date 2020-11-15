Menu
HAYNIE, Shirley Jones, 76, of Mechanicsville, Va., departed this life Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a sister. She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, William Haynie; a son, William "Rocky" Haynie (Michelle); a daughter, Heather Blake (Doug); three grandchildren, Ethan Haynie, Cooper Blake and Keegan Blake; a brother, Tommy Jones (Francine); brother-in-law, John Haynie (Susan); and a special niece, Bobbie Hardyman. Shirley was a realtor for over 30 years. She was a charter member of the Mechanicsville Rotary Club; played a big part in expanding the Hanover Chamber of Commerce; and performed charity work for Hanover Domestic Violence. Shirley loved her family and cherished her time with them. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a memorial service will be held at 6 p.m.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2020.
