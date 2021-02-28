Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Adrieona Lester-Turner
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
LESTER-TURNER, Shirley Adrieona, 71, of Richmond, departed this life February 25, 2021. Surviving are her children, Tamara and Anthony Lester (Marlene); grandchildren, Abrieona, Azaleiyah, Dutchess and Weezy Lester; great-grandchildren, Zaiden and Puma; sisters, Barbara Lester (Greedy), Mina Manley (Larry), Sophia Daniels (Willie); other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where a walk-through viewing will be held Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment private. Live stream and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Mar
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Sending prayers and my deepest sympathy
Catherine Walker
March 5, 2021
Sending our condolences to the family.your former neighbor the Priester´s
Daisy Priester Family
March 4, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Rosemary Greene
Friend
March 4, 2021
Oh how I am going to miss my church riding buddy. The laughter we shared and the praise that went up. My "Baby Bubbles" with a heart of gold. Until we meet again
Michelle Gillison-Robinson
Friend
March 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your lost Barbara, Mina, Sophia and Tammie & Tony. You have my deepest sympathy. Shirley and I had a lot of fun "back in the day".
Marguerita Green, Maggie L. Walker
March 3, 2021
My condolences to the family
Jackie davis
March 3, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
March 3, 2021
Rest Easy Our Angel. You Will Be Truly Missed.
Monica Anderson
March 1, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Shirley was a sparkle of happiness in the day. She was so joyful. I only had the opportunity to meet her later in life but relished the time we got to spend together. We had many laughs and jokes but also time spend getting to know you all. She loved her family and it was evident you all loved her. PeCe be with you in this struggle to say goodbye to her physical body and let her spirit rise.
Carol Wakefield
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results