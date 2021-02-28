I am so sorry for your loss. Shirley was a sparkle of happiness in the day. She was so joyful. I only had the opportunity to meet her later in life but relished the time we got to spend together. We had many laughs and jokes but also time spend getting to know you all. She loved her family and it was evident you all loved her. PeCe be with you in this struggle to say goodbye to her physical body and let her spirit rise.

Carol Wakefield February 28, 2021