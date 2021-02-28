LESTER-TURNER, Shirley Adrieona, 71, of Richmond, departed this life February 25, 2021. Surviving are her children, Tamara and Anthony Lester (Marlene); grandchildren, Abrieona, Azaleiyah, Dutchess and Weezy Lester; great-grandchildren, Zaiden and Puma; sisters, Barbara Lester (Greedy), Mina Manley (Larry), Sophia Daniels (Willie); other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where a walk-through viewing will be held Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment private. Live stream and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2021.