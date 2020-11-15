DOWDY, Shirley Lewis, 85, of Powhatan, died November 13, 2020, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Irene Dowdy; and his grandson, Shane M. Wood. He is survived by his wife, Elinor P. Dowdy; children, Michael Dowdy (Kathy), Diane Wood (Mike), Barbara Dowtin, Carolyn Black (Fred), Linda Ransone (Jimmy), Suzanne Henderson (Rob) and Audra Atherton (Ian); two sisters, Dorothy "Dot" Oliver and Gladys Graham. He was Pop to 21 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren and Uncle Shirley to his nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Hospice of Virginia in Farmville. Memorials may be made to Powhatan Fire & Rescue Squad. The family will receive friends Monday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy., Powhatan, followed with a service at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2020.