Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Shirley Custalow "Little Dove" McGowan
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA
MCGOWAN, Shirley "Little Dove" Custalow, 78, entered eternal rest on September 13, 2021. Little Dove was born on March 1, 1943 to the late Chief Webster "Little Eagle" Custalow and Mary Lee "White Feather" Adams Custalow on the Mattaponi Indian Reservation in King William County, Va., one of the oldest reservations in the country (1646). Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Olson B. "Mickey" McGowan. Her proudest achievement above all else was her role as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her four sons whom she loved dearly, Richard "Red Hawk" McGowan (Darlene), John "Swift Hawk" McGowan (April), James "Falling Water" McGowan (Joyce) and Samuel "Running Deer" McGowan Sr. (Amber). Our mother was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Crystal, Sarah, Tracey, Rachel, Travis, Isabelle, Emma, Curtis, Alexandra and Caela. She also leaves behind seven precious great-grandchildren; two brothers, Carl Custalow and Leon Custalow Sr.; four sisters, Eleanor Canada, Edith Kuhns, Delores Salmons and Debra Graciano; along with a host of extended family and friends.

Shirley was educated on the Mattaponi Indian Reservation and accepted Christ at an early age while attending Mattaponi Indian Baptist Church. She was immersed in the rich history of her people from an early age by her elders. At the age of four, she was given the name Little Dove by her grandfather, Chief George Forest "Tecumseh" Custalow, and received her mission in life, to travel in the direction of the four winds teaching the history of her people and to always see others through the eyes of the creator. Through hard work and perseverance, Little Dove became a respected historian who would spend her lifetime sharing the history of the Powhatan people to the world. Her living history programs reached countless people at museums, historical societies, schools, churches, festivals and many other events spanning over 50 years. She was well known for her artisan skills, creating traditional baskets, pottery, tools and regalia representative of her people. Countless newspaper articles and news stories captured her true mission to ensure that everyone would leave her programs knowing her people were still here among us. Shirley was interviewed as a resource on Pocahontas by the Washington Post, Japanese television, International Herald Tribune, New York Times, Richmond-Times Dispatch, Daily Press, Tidewater Review, BBN, CNN, Entertainment Tonight, PBS and featured in motion pictures Mothers of America and American Princess. She served on the Board of Trustees for the Jamestown – Yorktown Foundation, the Advisory Board for Virginia Historical Society, Colonial Williamsburg and Henricus College (1619) Inc. and a Native American Consultant for Disney's movie Pocahontas. Little Dove also left us with books, articles, collaborations, documentaries and movies that will continue to fulfill her mission and educate future generations.

Her life and legacy will be an everlasting testament to her unwavering faith in God. It gives us great comfort knowing that she is in heaven.

The family will receive friends in a walk-through visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th St., West Point, Va. A graveside funeral service will be held 12 noon, Saturday, September 25 at Mattaponi Indian Baptist Church Cemetery, 1409 Mattaponi Reservation Circle, West Point, Va. 23181. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street P.O. Box 191, West Point, VA
Sep
25
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Mattaponi Indian Baptist Church Cemetery
1409 Mattaponi Reservation Circle, West Point, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Vincent Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
David and Brenda Broadwell
October 1, 2021
I was privileged to attend a tour of the Mattaponi Indian Reservation conducted by Shirley "Little Dove". I was profoundly touched by her kindness, knowledge, wisdom and deep love for Nature, her people and their traditions. During the tour, I learned about the history and culture of the Mattaponi People, and through her presence could sense its beauty and wisdom. I will never forget her. The world of today could benefit immensely from following her example and the ways of her people.
Judy Mueller
Other
September 30, 2021
ODE TO LITTLE DOVE A tear can no more purify a river Than a firefly can hold back the darkness, Bur a soul weeping against injustice Must take arms to save that which it loves. I met Shirley "Little Dove" Custalow McGowan On the Mattaponi Trail of Hope. We were fighting to save the Mattaponi River From a reservoir proposed by the city of Newport News. Little Dove learned the history and artisan skills of her people And spent much of her life sharing them with the world. She said the River was the Powhatan People´s lifeline, Their heartbeat. At Rockefeller Center on the stage of The Today Show She silently mouthed the words, "Save the River," Over and over again during the show. Praying for the River, She asked the Great Spirit to "Open the hearts and minds of the people in authority" And to "Give us strength to stand strong." She was a great leader and source of our strength. We stood strong, and we won. Now we will miss her. The River will miss her.
Frances Broaddus-Crutchfield
Friend
September 24, 2021
I shared learning with Shirley in Bible Study Fellowship and learned from her when she taught at First Night in Williamsburg. She had much to share and I will miss her.
Ann Thomas
Other
September 21, 2021
Good bye Lady, you will be missed.
CThom
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results