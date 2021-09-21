ODE TO LITTLE DOVE A tear can no more purify a river Than a firefly can hold back the darkness, Bur a soul weeping against injustice Must take arms to save that which it loves. I met Shirley "Little Dove" Custalow McGowan On the Mattaponi Trail of Hope. We were fighting to save the Mattaponi River From a reservoir proposed by the city of Newport News. Little Dove learned the history and artisan skills of her people And spent much of her life sharing them with the world. She said the River was the Powhatan People´s lifeline, Their heartbeat. At Rockefeller Center on the stage of The Today Show She silently mouthed the words, "Save the River," Over and over again during the show. Praying for the River, She asked the Great Spirit to "Open the hearts and minds of the people in authority" And to "Give us strength to stand strong." She was a great leader and source of our strength. We stood strong, and we won. Now we will miss her. The River will miss her.

Frances Broaddus-Crutchfield Friend September 24, 2021