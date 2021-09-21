MCGOWAN, Shirley "Little Dove" Custalow, 78, entered eternal rest on September 13, 2021. Little Dove was born on March 1, 1943 to the late Chief Webster "Little Eagle" Custalow and Mary Lee "White Feather" Adams Custalow on the Mattaponi Indian Reservation in King William County, Va., one of the oldest reservations in the country (1646). Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Olson B. "Mickey" McGowan. Her proudest achievement above all else was her role as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her four sons whom she loved dearly, Richard "Red Hawk" McGowan (Darlene), John "Swift Hawk" McGowan (April), James "Falling Water" McGowan (Joyce) and Samuel "Running Deer" McGowan Sr. (Amber). Our mother was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Crystal, Sarah, Tracey, Rachel, Travis, Isabelle, Emma, Curtis, Alexandra and Caela. She also leaves behind seven precious great-grandchildren; two brothers, Carl Custalow and Leon Custalow Sr.; four sisters, Eleanor Canada, Edith Kuhns, Delores Salmons and Debra Graciano; along with a host of extended family and friends.
Shirley was educated on the Mattaponi Indian Reservation and accepted Christ at an early age while attending Mattaponi Indian Baptist Church. She was immersed in the rich history of her people from an early age by her elders. At the age of four, she was given the name Little Dove by her grandfather, Chief George Forest "Tecumseh" Custalow, and received her mission in life, to travel in the direction of the four winds teaching the history of her people and to always see others through the eyes of the creator. Through hard work and perseverance, Little Dove became a respected historian who would spend her lifetime sharing the history of the Powhatan people to the world. Her living history programs reached countless people at museums, historical societies, schools, churches, festivals and many other events spanning over 50 years. She was well known for her artisan skills, creating traditional baskets, pottery, tools and regalia representative of her people. Countless newspaper articles and news stories captured her true mission to ensure that everyone would leave her programs knowing her people were still here among us. Shirley was interviewed as a resource on Pocahontas by the Washington Post, Japanese television, International Herald Tribune, New York Times, Richmond-Times Dispatch, Daily Press, Tidewater Review, BBN, CNN, Entertainment Tonight, PBS and featured in motion pictures Mothers of America and American Princess. She served on the Board of Trustees for the Jamestown – Yorktown Foundation, the Advisory Board for Virginia Historical Society, Colonial Williamsburg and Henricus College (1619) Inc. and a Native American Consultant for Disney's movie Pocahontas. Little Dove also left us with books, articles, collaborations, documentaries and movies that will continue to fulfill her mission and educate future generations.
Her life and legacy will be an everlasting testament to her unwavering faith in God. It gives us great comfort knowing that she is in heaven.
