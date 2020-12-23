Today I learned that Shirley had died, and I am heartbroken. First, because she was our guiding light and force in Scrabble, but second (and most important to me) is that I won't hear her high, happy chirp on the phone saying: "Cynthia, are you coming to play?"

We have asked the New Virginians to keep her group going ... and if it's okay with the family, we'd like to retain our name "Shirley's Scrabble Society".

Cynthia Shelhorse Friend December 22, 2020