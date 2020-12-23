NORMAN-REGAL, Shirley, 100, of Richmond, Va. and Newton, Mass., died in her sleep on Monday, December 21, 2020, at her beloved St. Mary's Woods. She is survived by son, Eliot Norman; granddaughters, Valerie Ornstein and Corine McHugh; and great-grandsons, Sam, Gabriel and Desmond.
Shirley graduated from Radcliffe College in 1941 and attended graduate school in history at Boston University before dropping her studies to marry Phineas and embark on her many adventures. A working mom, she used her natural skills in making friends and networking to handle public relations for Bachrach Photographers and development and fundraising for Brandeis University and Boston College. After "retirement" and remarriage to Paul in 1983, she donated her time to help the Filipino Aquino Memorial Foundation. Shirley moved from Boston to Richmond in 2008 to be close to her daughter, Amy, who died in 2010.
She was long on activities and love for others and short on traditional family customs and dinners. Shirley took her wedding money and used it instead to go skiing for the first time. She and Phineas worked at Sears Roebuck nights to save up to buy their first sailboat, which the young couple wrecked a year later on a reef off the coast of Plymouth. Undaunted, a succession of sailboats and ski trips followed "to get away," including two one-year cruises to the Bahamas with her husband (and back). The local newspaper reported in 1978: "Shirley and Phineas are sailing through retirement with more vigor and enthusiasm than some people have in their twenties." That's Shirley.
Shirley made friends everywhere she went and organized a tight-knit clan of five families who rented each winter a farmhouse in Vermont. She was a lifelong pal to many in Boston and helped care for friends and relatives as they encountered illnesses and difficulties. Those friendships carried over to her house exchanges, way before there was any internet or AirBnb, 24 in all to Europe, creating pen-pals worldwide. These enabled her on a budget to visit places most tourists never see. Her second husband, Paul, gave her companionship on these travels.
She welcomed with great love Eliot's wife, Annette, from Belgium, and her two sons-in-law to the family. A devoted and generous grandmother to Valerie and Corine, she took pride in their accomplishments and those of their families and included them in her adventures.
Shirley's passions included theater and music and she ushered at many concerts, even at age 90! An avid reader, she joined Scrabble and book clubs, The New Virginians, took courses at The Shepherd's Center and encouraged similar groups at St. Mary's or use of its van to go to new places and music at The Gellman Room. She loved Jim's poetry class and reading The New Yorker. She did admit once when asked about her "passions and pastimes" that "I have quieted down." Maybe.
We will CELEBRATE her life with a ZOOM memorial service on Tuesday, December 29, at 4 p.m. Please click on www.zoom.com
, enter Meeting ID 738 460 1037, password 1357; or click on this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7384601037?pwd=NWxLciswVm9yVk9qUWdGWTdYSmh0QT09
.
TO SHARE MEMORIES OR OFFER CONDOLENCES. Please consider memorial donations in her memory to St. Mary's Woods, 1257 Marywood Lane, Richmond, Va. 23229, https://www.stmaryswoods.com
or The Shepherd's Center of Richmond, 3111 Northside Ave., Suite 400, Richmond, Va. 23228 or https://forms.donorsnap.com/form?id=434c481c-3205-468b-b2c6-5db35809620e
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2020.