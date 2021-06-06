Menu
Shirley Cross Parker
PARKER, Shirley Cross, 86, of Richmond, formerly from Edenton, N.C., passed away May 24, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Wilbur Parker; two sons, Gary Parker (Susan) and Carey Parker (Tamara); daughter, Virginia Parker; her dog, Yogi; five grandchildren, Cameron, Caleb, Caroline, Jessica and Richard; and two great-grandchildren, Halyn and Patrick. Shirley was an avid card player, sang in her church choir for 46 years, lived life to the fullest and cherished her grandchildren. Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We just learned of this, and extend our sincerest condolences to family and friends. May your memories grant you peace and comfort.
John M Plunkett
June 29, 2021
A beautiful fun lady, Shirley, as we knew her while growing up, will be greatly missed. Thinking of each of you, Marvin, Marion and family
Marion Lidman
Family
June 6, 2021
